Sydney Test: Australia Owns the First Session on Day 1

Jan 5, 2019, 07:20 am IST
If the results of this session are any indication, this test is headed to a drab draw. Australians appeared in no trouble in the first session with the pitch offering very little for the bowlers. Indians though bowled with discipline, but with not much to show. Australians raised 122 for the loss of 1 wicket at 40 overs.

Indian bowlers did manage to pick Usman Khawaja though as he perished in Pujara’s safe hands off Kuldeep Yadav. Marcus Harris has looked fluent in his 77 off 109 and Marnus Labuschagne appeared in no trouble in his 18 off 60. Since the onus is on Australians to draw the series, India would be the happier side to settle for a draw.

