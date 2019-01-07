India All Set to Create history though rain plays Spoilsport

It is going to be tough for India to secure a victory in the Sydney test with rain continuing to play spoilsport and already many overs being washed out. Play stopped yesterday due to bad light yesterday and India may not have enough time to pick ten wickets today.

But whatever be the result of this test match India is all set to create history with the series already in their kitty. India is going to win their first series in Australia and Virat Kohli is going to be the first Indian captain to achieve this feat. India has drawn series in Australia before but never won before.

Australia was also pushed in to the plight of being forced to follow-on in the test match in 31 years.

Score: India 622/7 declared

Australia: 300 all out and 6 for no loss.