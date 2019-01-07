India Scripts History, Wins Maiden Test Series in Australia

It might be the weakest Australian team in a long time, but we cannot take anything from this achievement of India. Virat Kohli and men has managed to do something special, winning the series 2-1 and becoming the first Indian team to win a test series in Australia. India could have easily made it 3-1, had the last match not got washed out.

India’s success had a lot to do with its pace bowlers raising to the occasion,a few patient innings from Pujara and some assuring knocks at the top of the order by Mayank Agarwal.

During the ipost match presentation, Kohli said that they just wanted to do the basics right and not be flamboyant. He made a special mention for Pujara as he added that after the kind of series he had the last time, Pujara took it in his stride and also is the nicest man around. Pujara was also the man of the series.

Meanwhile Australian captain Tim Paine agreed that India were the better team and it is a huge thing to go overseas and win a Test series.