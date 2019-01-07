Sachin Tendulkar heaps Praises on Jasprit Bumrah

Gone are the days when India had one, or at best two potential seam bowler who could inflict damage on the opposition. India has a very efficient pace battery now, led in front by Jasprit Bumrah.

Known for his different bowling action and a fast toe crusher, Bumrah has quickly adapted to become a good fast bowler even in the longer format of the game. What is much heartening to see is that the pacers achievement has been well rewarded as he is now the highest wicket-taker for the year 2018.

Now Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on India’s star bowler.

Sachin Tendulkar said that there is no such formula on how to tackle anyone, but as Bumrah has a difficult action, it makes it tough for the batsmen to pick up his deliveries early and especially when a bowler like Bumrah has all the variations in his bag.

“There is no such formula on how to tackle anyone. You go there, see how the surface is—bouncy, seaming, keeping low, swinging, reverse-swinging. There are a number of factors; whether you want to play beside the line or behind the line. There are a number of elements that come together and you plan your innings accordingly,” Sachin Tendulkar said in an interview with The Week.

