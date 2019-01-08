IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah rested for 3-ODI series

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested form the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia beginning Saturday. He has also been rested for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

With 21 wickets, Bumrah ended the four-Test series as the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has been called in as Bumrah’s replacement. Apart from Siraj, Sidharth Kaul, a successful IPL bowler, has also been called into the Indian T20I squad.

After completing the Australia tour, the Indian team will travel to New Zealand for a five-ODI and three-T20I matches starting 23rd January.