Kunchacko Boban to team up with Nithya Menen

Jan 9, 2019, 02:54 am IST
Kunchacko Boban is next teaming up with director Shaheed Khader, a former associate of late Rajesh Pillai, for a family entertainer. Shaheed himself has scripted this movie. He had earlier directed the Tamil movie, Chennaiyil Oru Naal, which was the remake of hit Malayalam movie, Traffic.

As per the makers, it is a story about the relationship between a husband and wife. Nithya Menen has been roped in to play Kunchacko Boban’s wife. The latter plays a sports enthusiast in the film, which is entirely set in the city of Kolkata. This is Nithya Menen’s second outing with Kunchacko Boban after working together in VK Prakash’s Poppins. E4 Entertainment is producing the movie, which is expected to go on floors shortly.

