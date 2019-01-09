KeralaLatest News

Love Failure: Man Threatens to Commit Suicide, but Suffers Embarrassment in this Manner

Jan 9, 2019, 08:10 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-Year-Old West Bengal resident Solamand’s attempt to threaten people with suicide, but ended up suffering a huge embarrassment.

The man, out of the disappointment from love failure climbed a tree and threatened to jump off it, but he had his feet one of the shaky branches of the tree, which broke off and Solamand fell to the ground, injuring himself.

Luckily, the fire department had reached there before and spread a bed below as Solamand fell right into it. His left hand crashed into a wall while falling down. He was admitted into Medical College hospital.

It is reported that he had taken rat poison before climbing up the tree.

Tags

Related Articles

2-year-old boy falls into 100-ft-deep borewell

Aug 16, 2017, 07:13 am IST
Virat-Kohli

Virat Kohli Makes a Wonderful Gesture For the Flood Victims of Kerala

Aug 22, 2018, 04:29 pm IST
Soniyan

Narendra Modi talks Big about ‘Zero Corruption’ but sharing stage with jailed leaders , says Rahul Gandhi

Mar 21, 2018, 09:55 pm IST
Kareena-Kapoor

Shocking and weird habits of Bollywood celebrities : See Pics

Mar 18, 2018, 08:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close