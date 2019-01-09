Love Failure: Man Threatens to Commit Suicide, but Suffers Embarrassment in this Manner

Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-Year-Old West Bengal resident Solamand’s attempt to threaten people with suicide, but ended up suffering a huge embarrassment.

The man, out of the disappointment from love failure climbed a tree and threatened to jump off it, but he had his feet one of the shaky branches of the tree, which broke off and Solamand fell to the ground, injuring himself.

Luckily, the fire department had reached there before and spread a bed below as Solamand fell right into it. His left hand crashed into a wall while falling down. He was admitted into Medical College hospital.

It is reported that he had taken rat poison before climbing up the tree.