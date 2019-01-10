Latest NewsIndia

Fodder Scam: Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Prasad’s bail plea

Jan 10, 2019, 08:03 pm IST
The Jharkhand High Court rejected the bail petition of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in three cases of the multi-crore fodder scam. CBI lawyer Rajeev Sinha said  Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh turned down the bail plea of Yadav.

The court had on January 4 reserved its order on the RJD supremo’s bail plea after hearing arguments of his counsel Kapil Sibal and that of the CBI. The RJD president is currently lodged in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

The fodder scam is related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds from the treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister.

Yadav was lodged in Ranchi jail in December 2017 in these cases.

