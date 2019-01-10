Latest NewsIndiaNature & Wildlife

Royal Bengal Tiger caught in camera

Jan 10, 2019, 09:21 pm IST
A Royal Bengal Tiger has been caught in a camera trap laid by forest officials in Sikkim. Divisional Forest Officer of East Wildlife Division, Dechen Lachungpa, said history has been created with the first-ever camera footage of a Tiger roaming in the forests of Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary in East Sikkim.

The DFO said the camera captured two images of the tiger on the night of December 6, 2018 – at 6.23 pm and at 7 pm at an altitude of 9,583 feet. The DFO added that the footage could be a concrete base for a detailed study on mthe igration of tigers to Sikkim.

