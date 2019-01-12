Dhoni Over Pant? Former Cricketer not Happy with the Selection

Rishabh Pant had grabbed a lot of eyeballs during the test series against Australia. The player had tickled some funny bones with his sledging behind the stumps and scored an awesome century in the last test match against Australia. But in the ODI team, MS Dhoni was preferred over Pant and former Cricketer Farokh Engineer questioned Indian selectors’ decision.

“Question is, for the World Cup will you pick Dhoni? How can you drop Pant? He’s done so well. These are the questions for the selectors the three selectors who between them must have played one and a half Tests,” Engineer told PTI.

I don’t want to sound harsh. Give him time. He [Pant] will improve. I wish I could have a couple of times with him to make him a good wicketkeeper” he said about Pant’s wicketkeeping.

India is all set to take on Australia in the first ODI in a few minutes.