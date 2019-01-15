Indian Railways recruiting body released a notification for the recruitment of 798 RPF vacant posts

The Indian Railways recruiting body has released a notification for the recruitment of 798 RPF vacant posts through its official website – rpfonlinereg.org.

According to the reports, the application process is now open through the official website of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) – i.e. at rpfonlinereg.org. Those who want to apply must note that the last date for submission of the applications in the Indian railways for this post has been scheduled for January 30, 2019.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be at least 18 Years and not more than 25 years as on January 30 this year

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance on the Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Trade Test and Medical Exam. Selected candidates will be later called for documents verification.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive a salary under level 2 and level 3, which is from Rs 19.900 to Rs 63,200 and Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 under the 7th Pay Commission Matrix of Central Government.

Candidates can check the following steps to apply for the Indian Railway Recruitment 2019 RPF jobs:

Log into the official website – rpfonlinereg.org.

Now, click on the link that reads recruitment for the post of constable on the homepage

A new window will pop on your screen now.

Fill in the necessary credentials like name, age, city, date of birth, phone, e-mail id etc.

Now, click on submit

A registration number will be displayed

Keep it for future reference

Direct link to check the notification online: https://constable1.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html