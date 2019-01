Kerala bettered their performance from the last season, when they reached the quarterfinal for the first time in Ranji Trophy, as they trounced Gujarat by 113 runs to seal a spot in the last four.

The visitors started the day needed 195 to win on a tough surface that had seen an avalanche of wickets on the opening two days. Basil Thampi bagged a five-for Kerala as Gujarat folded for 81.