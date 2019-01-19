Kartik Aaryan ready to go for a coffee date with Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan revealed that she wants to date Kartik Aaryan, fans have been buzzing about the two actors getting together.

Later Simmba actress had revealed that her mother Amrita Singh advised her not to text him or message him asking him out on a date. Sara said that Amrita insisted that she had done enough and it was time for her to wait for his call or text.

Now, Kartik Arayan, during a recent media interaction was asked about going on a date with Sara and if he was up for it.

“Last I heard about this was that Sara’s mum advised her not to do anything more than she already has on this matter and let me (Kartik) react and reveal. All I can say is that I am up for a ‘coffee date’ with her and all she needs to do is let me know when and where.” He said.