You can’t replace Dhoni, such a player will only come once in 30-40 years,says Ravi Shastri

Jan 19, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
MS Dhoni displayed his class in a tense run-chase as his third consecutive fifty and his partnership of over 100 with Kedar Jadhav helped India beat Australia in the third and final ODI in Melbourne to achieve a bilateral series win Down Under for the first time ever.

The former India skipper, who was criticised for playing too slowly in the Sydney ODI, showed his finishing prowess had not waned by helping India over the line in a tense chase in Adelaide while he held his nerve with Jadhav to get India over the line in Melbourne. Following the win, head coach Ravi Shastri, speaking to the Daily Telegraph, said players like Dhoni cannot be replaced.

“You can’t. Such players only come once in 30 or 40 years. That is what I tell Indians. Enjoy while it lasts. When he goes you will see a void that will be very hard to fill. He is a legend. He will go down as one of our great cricketers. I have never seen an individual so sound. I have seen Sachin at times get angry. Not this man,” Shastri said.

