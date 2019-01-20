CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Katrina Kaif post pic of lunch break along with Team Bharat

Jan 20, 2019, 11:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Katrina Kaif shared a picture with her team where her co-star Sunil Grover was also spotted. A few days back, at Ali Abbas Zafar‘s bash, Katrina and Sunil were spotted bonding and seemed like the two are pretty close friends now.

Today, Katrina took to her Instagram to share a picture with Bharat team where they can be seen taking a lunch break. Katrina, in the picture, can be seen in a saree while the others were seen in their casuals. Giving a sweet smile to the camera, Katrina posed along with her team members.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

???? ????? #bharat

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Tags

Related Articles

A list of terrorists released, Dhs 1.6 billion as reward

Nov 6, 2017, 02:04 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi is stronger, powerful than ten opposition parties, says Rajinikanth

Nov 13, 2018, 03:04 pm IST

Vyapari Vyavasayi Exhorts People to not to Cooperate with todays Hartal

Dec 14, 2018, 06:44 am IST
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth again to his favorite place

Mar 10, 2018, 08:09 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close