BJP criticizes govt for not giving permission to land Amit Shah’s helicopter

BJP attacked West Bengal government for not giving permission to land party President Amit Shah’s helicopter at the Malda airstrip ahead of his rally there. senior party leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said there is no repairing work underway at the helipad as cited by the state government for denying permission. He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter had also landed at the same place a few days ago. Goyal said such act shows that the ruling TMC is afraid of growing popularity of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goyal said the state government on previous occasions also tried to create an obstacle in BJP’s programmes. He also referred to violence in the West Bengal during Panchayat polls in which 36 BJP workers were killed. He said this shows the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The Minister also questioned the opposition parties which had joined the recent TMC rally in Kolkata saying why they are silent on muzzling of democratic tradition there. He said the people are fed up with the TMC regime and they will vote in favour of BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls.