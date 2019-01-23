Subhas Chandra Bose’s 122nd Birth Anniversary: India paid homage to eternal ‘Netaji”

The whole nation has paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 122nd birth anniversary today. President, Vice President and Prime Minister today paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose remains one of the most beloved national heroes and an icon of India’s freedom struggle.

On his 122nd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Netaji Museum at Red Fort in New Delhi where artifacts related to artifacts related to Subhash Chandra Bose and Indian National Army. These include wooden chair and sword used by the leader, medals, badges, uniforms and other artifacts related to the INA.

