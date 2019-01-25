Republic Day: 855 Police Officers get Police Medals

A total of 855 police personnel will be awarded medals on the occasion of Republic Day this year.

President’s Police Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to three personnel, Police Medals for Gallantry have been awarded to 146 personnel, President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to 74 personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 632 personnel.

All three President’s Police Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to CRPF personnel.

President has also approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Awards on 48 persons. The award is given in three categories – Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak. Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak has been awarded to 8 persons posthumously, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 15 and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 25 persons.