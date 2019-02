Malayalam film ‘Anarkali’ starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon was released in 2015. The film marked the directorial debut of scriptwriter Sachy. The film was a hit and earned words of praise from both the critics and the common audience.

Now after four years of its release the same team is again coming with a new movie. Sachy’s next is reportedly titled as ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ and the movie will have Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the leads.