This is What Sachin Tendulkar said about Team India after their Series Win

Feb 3, 2019, 09:22 pm IST
Indian team has had a lot of success in ODI format in recent times even in overseas conditions. They have won three bilateral away series against South Africa (5-1), Australia (2-1) and New Zealand (4-1) with only defeat coming against England. Today India beat Newzealand comfortably after being down at 18 for 4 at one stage. India’s success has made batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar happy and he said India go as favourites into the world cup.

“I have gone on record saying that we have a perfect balance in the team where we will be competitive in any part of the world or on any surface,” Tendulkar told PTI in an interview on Sunday.

“As far as our chances are concerned, I will not hesitate in saying that we are the favourites,” said Tendulkar.

“It’s all about getting the early momentum. My judgement on the toughest contenders would be England, while New Zealand would be the dark horse,” he said.

