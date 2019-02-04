CBI team stopped from entering Kolkata Police chief’s residence

A team of CBI officers was stopped from entering the residence of Kolkata police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar today while they had gone there to question him in connection with Rosevalley and Sarada chit fund scam.

A virtual showdown ensued as Kolkata police personnel forcefully took the CBI officers to Shakespeare Sarani Police Station. Police Officials said, prior permission needed for entering the Chief’s residence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal DGP Virendra and ADG Law and Order rushed to the residence of the Kolkata Police Commissioner. Meanwhile, Bidhannagar commissioner ate Police has cordoned off the CBI office at CGO complex.