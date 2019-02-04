Latest NewsIndia

CBI team stopped from entering Kolkata Police chief’s residence

Feb 4, 2019, 12:03 am IST
Less than a minute

A team of CBI officers was stopped from entering the residence of Kolkata police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar today while they had gone there to question him in connection with Rosevalley and Sarada chit fund scam.

A virtual showdown ensued as Kolkata police personnel forcefully took the CBI officers to Shakespeare Sarani Police Station. Police Officials said, prior permission needed for entering the Chief’s residence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal DGP Virendra and ADG Law and Order rushed to the residence of the Kolkata Police Commissioner. Meanwhile, Bidhannagar commissioner ate Police has cordoned off the CBI office at CGO complex.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Prominent NCP leader quit party membership and joins BJP

May 24, 2018, 03:19 pm IST

Status animal causes harm to visitor, reported negligence

Nov 16, 2017, 04:45 pm IST

ED Files Chargesheet Against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi

Aug 25, 2018, 12:32 pm IST

Israel Prime Minister is so happy about PM Modi and explains three reason that binds India and Israel

Jan 15, 2018, 10:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close