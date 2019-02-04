Mayor Fined for Parking at Wrong Place, Guess how he Responded

Parking rules are often violated and sometimes in a country like ours, if the offender is an elected representative, he might get away. But not mayor Bonthu Rammohan who was fined by the Hyderabad traffic police for parking his car in a ‘No Parking’ zone. It was a local of the city who took a photo of the mayor’s car being parked in a ‘no parking zone’ and he then took to social media to invite the attention of the traffic police.

Traffic police soon issued a challan and Rammohan paid the penalty. It is reported that mayor Rammohan then posted a screenshot of Telangana Police’s e-challan website on Twitter to show that there were no pending challans in his name.

“I appreciate the citizen who bought the traffic offence of my car to the notice of TS police. I have cleared the challan. Request you all to take this as an example not to keep quiet at the offence that comes to your notice and at the same time follow the rules.” the mayor then wrote on Twitter.

“It was not an intentional offence by my driver, It happened when we were on our duty responding to the problems in the city. It isn’t an excuse though… Rules are for everyone and we all should abide by them. PS:Not punishing my driver for this offence.” he added.