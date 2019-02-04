Latest NewsSports

Sunil Gavaskar Wants this Player as the Reserve Opener in the World Cup Squad and No Its not Gill or Rahul

Feb 4, 2019, 09:04 am IST
Less than a minute

Rohit Sarma and Shikhar Dhawan have been a very succesful opening pair for India for so long. They have been scoring a truck load of runs and have had success at many parts of the world. Going into the World cup, India might take someone as a reserve opener. Shubhman Gill and K L Rahul is considered widely as the two reserve openers, but Gill hasn’t quite converted the limited opportunities he got so far and Rahul has been having a bad phase for so long.  Former Indian batsman and Commentator Sunil Gavaskar, though has a different choice as a reserve opener.

After the match, Gavaskar, in conversation in Star Sports, revealed that he would like to see Dinesh Karthik as India’s reserve opener for World Cup. He earlier mentioned the name of Rishabh Pant for the Australia home series and on adding Karthik name for the aforementioned spot, Gavaskar said, “If the team has three wicketkeepers, so be it.”

Rahul played only three matches in 2018 in the ODI format and he managed only 69 runs which included a duck against England. Young Shubman Gill was then tried out as his replacement in the New Zealand series (at number 3), but he failed to impress the selectors.

Tags

Related Articles

Watch: This Might be the Worst Run Out of All Times, Twitter Trolls Pakistan

Oct 18, 2018, 07:18 pm IST

Former Ranji player collapses during match, dies

Jan 13, 2019, 10:12 pm IST
Resort Politics

TAMIL NADU’S ‘RESORT POLITICS’ IN KARNATAKA? BREAKING NEWS

May 16, 2018, 10:14 am IST

Akshay Kumar’s look from his upcoming film ‘Gold’ has leaked!

Dec 3, 2017, 10:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close