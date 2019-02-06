How To Make Tasty Tomato Chutney At Home

This tangy-sweet tomato chutney tastes great and is the perfect companion for idiyappam and dosas at breakfast. It needs very little time to cook. Here’s the recipe.
Ingredients
- 3 tomatoes
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 medium sized onion
- 2 tablespoons oil
- Salt to taste
- 6-7 curry leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- A handful of coriander leaves
How To Prepare
- Sauté the onions first.
- Add sliced tomatoes and
- The spices to the pan and continue frying.
- Add the coriander leaves
- And some water to the mix.
Tangy tomato chutney is ready!
