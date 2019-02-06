Latest NewsRecipe

How To Make Tasty Tomato Chutney At Home

This tangy-sweet tomato chutney tastes great and is the perfect companion for idiyappam and dosas at breakfast. It needs very little time to cook. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

  • 3 tomatoes
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 medium sized onion
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • Salt to taste
  • 6-7 curry leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
  • A handful of coriander leaves
    How To Prepare
  • Sauté the onions first.
  • Add sliced tomatoes and
  • The spices to the pan and continue frying.
  • Add the coriander leaves
  • And some water to the mix.

Tangy tomato chutney is ready!

