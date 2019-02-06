Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists hurl hand grenade on Police Station

In Jammu & Kashmir, terrorists hurled a hand grenade towards Police Station Qaimoh in Kulgam district. The grenade missed the intended target and exploded outside the Police Station building. There was no report of any fatal or non-fatal casualties in the incident.

Earlier, terrorists hurled a hand grenade towards the CRPF camp near Wazir Bagh in the uptown area of Srinagar city this evening. However, there was no loss of life or injuries or any other damage in the incident.

Police today arrested a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. One hand grenade and some incriminating material were recovered from his possession.