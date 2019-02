The Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan opened for general public from today. The visitors can visit the garden between 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. It will remain open till the 10th of next month.

The gardens will, however, remain closed for visitors on Mondays on account of maintenance. The people can also visit Spiritual Garden, Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden and Musical Garden.

The main attraction of this year’s Udyanotsav, beside Tulips and Exotic flowers, are bulbous flowerings.