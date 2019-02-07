Latest NewsIndia

New Born Baby found abandoned in a garbage dump

Feb 7, 2019, 06:55 am IST
Police officials and Childline personnel managed to rescue a newborn baby boy who was abandoned in a garbage dump in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The child is being kept under medical observation.

Tuesday morning turned out to be different for Jyotsna Sharma, member secretary, Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (UPSLSA). Out on a walk as usual, she heard a baby cry.

It was a faint sound, but grew louder as she approached a garbage dump near a park, where she found a newborn boy. The infant was partly wrapped in a purple-coloured towel on a chilly morning.

“Seeing a newborn dumped in garbage was a painful sight. The incident will remain etched in my memory for life,” said Jyotsna Sharma, who was the first to spot the baby.

She immediately informed the NGO — Childline through a toll-free number 1098. On her information, Krishna Sharma, an employee with Childline along with cops—Ravi Kumar Singh and Prem Kumar – rushed to the spot to rescue the newborn who was shivering due to cold, pain and hunger.

The baby was rushed to the Jhalkaribai hospital, where doctors stated that his condition was normal. They, however, said that the chances of infection were quite high due to overexposure to cold. “The baby is under treatment. Though his health is stated to be normal, the infant is kept under observation,” said Ajit Kushwaha, convenor, Childline, Lucknow.

Sarvesh Mishra, superintendent of police (SP) said, police were probing into the matter and trying to trace the boy’s parents, who allegedly dumped the newborn in garbage.

He said the police were also motivating people to report these kinds of incidents in order to keep a check on the wrong-doers. The custody of the newborn was given to Lilawati Munshi Balgrih in Motinagar area.

This was the second such incident reported within a week. On January 29, a 10-day-old girl was found abandoned near the Sachivalaya Colony in Mahanagar. The shivering infant was spotted by a few passers-by who informed the police about it.

