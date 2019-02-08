Hooch Tragedy: Illicit liquor claims 19 lives

In Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the spurious liquor case in Kushinagar and Saharanpur districts has reached 19.

Nine deaths were reported from Kushinagar and ten people died in Saharanpur district after they consumed illicit liquor yesterday. The death toll is likely to rise as many persons are still admitted in hospitals and their condition is reported to be serious.

Four police officials including one station officer and one sub-inspector have been suspended. One excise inspector and 4 constables have also been suspended.

The state government has announced ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakhs to the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to those undergoing treatment in hospitals in Kushinagar and Saharanpur.