Officers who joined Mamta’s dharna may be stripped of medals

Feb 8, 2019, 12:03 am IST
The central government is likely to take punitive action against five senior police officers of West Bengal, including DGP Virendra Kumar, for taking part in the dharna of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This may include stripping off meritorious awards and removing the officers from the list of seniority. A similar action is also expected against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

The central government has taken a dim view of serving officers of uniformed forces allegedly taking part in sit-in protests and dharnas of the chief minister in Kolkata on 4th of this month.

