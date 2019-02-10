Rahul Gandhi’s biopic titled ‘My Name is RaGa’ TEASER out: VIDEO

A biopic on President of Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, is also in making. The film which is titled as My Name Is ‘Ra Ga’ is nearing its completion. The film will start with the assassination of former PM, Indira Gandhi. Director Rupesh Paul who is helming this project reveals that the film will start with Rahul Gandhi’s childhood and continues to the present when he is mired in political controversies. He added that the film will be an account of Rahul Gandhi’s life as a student in the US to becoming the president of the Indian National Congress.

The film, which has been directed by Rupesh Paul, will hit the silver screens in April 2019.

“The movie has no intentions to glorify Rahul or to demystify him. It’s the story of a coming back of a human being who had been ridiculously attacked,” Rupesh Paul said in a statement.

“Anyone who has fearlessly confronted defeat and failure can relate to this story. In that sense, I don’t want to call this a biopic, it’s a story of any man who becomes unstoppable after he win over a catastrophic life,” he added.