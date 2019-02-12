Jis Joy to team up with Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban will do the lead role in Jis Joy’s next film. Jis Joy is for the first time trying a new combination. Jis Joy’s last three films were with Asif Ali.

Jis Joy is now considered as a successful director who makes feel good films. His last two films, ‘Sunday Holiday’ and ‘Vijay Superum Pournamiyum’ has successfully proven his ability to deliver films that appeal to the majority family audience.

National award winners Bobby and Sanjay are scripting this movie. This is the duo’s fourth script for Kunchacko Boban after ‘Traffic’, ‘How Old Are You’ and ‘School Bus’. Siddique, Renji Panicker, KPAC Lalitha, Sreenivasan and

Mukesh are also part of the cast.