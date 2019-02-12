Latest NewsVideo

WATCH: Chimpanzees Escape Out of Zoo and You Would Appreciate their Skills

Feb 12, 2019, 08:05 am IST
Chimpanzees are quite intelligent and they share a lot of their genes with Man. So when you put them in a zoo, you expect them to think a bit like a man, who wants to escape the enclosure in which they are captured.

Now here at a enclosure at a zoo in the UK, Chimpanzees used a branch to escape. This is the second such incident reported in recent times. WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Courtesy: The Guardian

Zoo officials said trees in the enclosure had been weakened by the storms, allowing the chimps to break them and use them as a ladder to escape.

So all Zoo authorities holding a Chimp inside, be careful!

