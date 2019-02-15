Latest NewsInternational

Model gets bit by pig during photoshoot : Watch Video

Feb 15, 2019, 10:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

Fitness model Michelle Lewin visited Pig Island in the Bahamas for a photoshoot where she hoped to get some adorable pictures clicked playing with the piglets but it turned out to be the horribly wrong idea. While she was posing for the camera, a pig walks up to her and bites her bum.

Now a video from the incident has surfaced around the social media and has gone viral. It happened while she was trying to get herself clicked in a white bikini in the beautiful island and untrained pigs were roaming around the beach. One annoyed pig walked up to her and bit her bottom. After being bit by one of the pig, she was followed by the other three and was rescued by her team.

However, she is not the first one to visit the island for the photoshoot along with the pigs. The island is popular among social media influencers, who often visit the place to take photos with the pigs that inhabit the island.

Despite being in pain and shock, she took to her Instagram to share the video, where she can be heard screaming in Spanish. The video was shared by her on Tuesday (February 12) and has received more than five million views since then.

