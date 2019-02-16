Jayaram and Unni Mukundan join once again .

Unni Mukundan will again share screen space with veteran actor Jayaram. Unni joined with Jayaram in Achayans. He is again teaming up in the upcoming movie Grand Father.

The actor has already joined the sets of the new movie for filming his portions in it. The movie is directed by state award-winning filmmaker Aneesh Anwar, who has earlier directed movies like Zachariayude Garbhinikal and Kumbasaram.

The shoot for the movie is currently progressing in Alappuzha. The comedy entertainer also features Divya Pillai, Surabhi Santhosh, Senthil, Dileesh Pothan, Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Baiju Santhosh, Hareesh Kanaran, Alencier, Kalabhavan Shajon, Johny and Lena in pivotal roles.

The film is being funded by Haseeb Haneef, Manju Badsha and Aji Medayil under the banner of Achicha Cinema.