Pig Bites Bikini Model, Photoshoot Goes Wrong. Watch Video

Feb 16, 2019, 10:37 am IST
Photoshoots can terribly wrong, you may not get exactly the picture you had in your mind, but rarely do they go wrong to the extent that you get bitten by an animal. That is exactly what happened to Instagram fitness model Michelle Lewin. Lewin, 32, posed in her bikini with feral pigs on an idyllic beach on Big Major Cay Island and one trotted up and bit her in the exposed backside.

It was all captured in a video and it has been going viral ever since on social media. In the video, as Michelle poses one of the pig’s walks up to her and bites her. She is even heard screaming loudly in the video and goes on to show the bite marks in the video.

