PM Narendra Modi can turn impossible into possible,says Yogi Adithyanath

Feb 22, 2019
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reiterated that building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is a matter of faith for crores of Indians and therefore, a term like impossible cannot be used with regard to such issues.

Responding to a question by a youngster at a public outreach event of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — “Bharat ke Mann ki Baat”, the monk-turned-politician said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the capability of changing impossible into possible.

“You take it from me … Narendra Modi is the name of turning impossible into possible,” he said amid cheers from the crowd.

He pointed out how people are now able to have “darshan” of the Akshyavat at a fort near the Sangam in Prayagraj after 450 years. “When this can happen, how can the Ram temple construction be called impossible?” he said with a chuckle.

Responding to a question by a girl as to what the state BJP government is doing for women and girls, the Chief Minister said his government is paying special attention to this section of the society.

The anti-Romeo squad, women helpline 1090, various scholarship programmes and separate reservation for women in the ongoing police recruitment is a reflection of this policy of the state government, Adityanath said.

When asked by a student what is the highlight of his two-year-old government, he said that law and order has been brought on track and criminals are now scurrying for cover, getting their bails cancelled and feeling more safe inside the prisons than on the streets.

