Modi keen on playing politics over dead bodies of jawans in Lok Sabha polls: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that though the Narendra Modi government had intelligence inputs about the Pulwama attack, it did not take any step as it was more keen on “playing politics over the dead bodies of jawans”.

Banerjee, while addressing the Trinamool Congress’s extended core committee meeting in Kolkata, vowed to oust the “dictatorial Narendra Modi government” from power in the upcoming general election. Banerjee has previously criticised the Modi government over the Pulwama attack, alleging there was an intelligence failure.

Banerjee claimed that her party, the Trinamool Congress, will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the polls.