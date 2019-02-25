Latest NewsSports

Rashid Khan Takes 4 Wickets in 4 Balls, First Spinner to T20I hat-trick

Feb 25, 2019
Afghanistan on Sunday completed a whitewash against Ireland in the three-match T20I series after winning the third and final T20I by 32 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uttarakhand.

Leg spinner Rashid Khan recorded figures of 5 for 27 to restrict Ireland to 178 for eight in their chase of 211. Having picked up four wickets in four consecutive deliveries, Rashid also became the only bowler to do so in T20Is.

The first six hat-tricks in T20Is were all by pacers, with the likes of Brett Lee, Jacob Oram, Tim Southee, Thissara Perera, Faheem Ashraf and Lasith Malinga achieving the feat. Malinga has four wickets in four consecutive deliveries to his name, but the feat was achieved by the Sri Lankan bowler in ODIs.

