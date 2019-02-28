Pakistan is Using Opposition’s Statement Against India, Says Arun Jaitley

Pakistani army Wednesday violated ceasefire for the sixth consecutive day and resorted to firing and heavy mortar shelling on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, prompting Indian Army to retaliate befittingly.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley felt the words of the opposition are being used by Pakistan to bolster its case.

“The Cross Border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality. The Balakot Operation was India’s Anti- Terror preemptive strike to defend its Sovereignty.

The whole nation has spoken in one voice. Why, then is India’s opposition alleging that the Government is politicising our Anti-Terror Operations” said Jaitley” he said.