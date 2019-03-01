PM Narendra Modi to flag off Tejas Express Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a series of development projects for Tamil Nadu.These projects will play a vital role in enhancing rail and road connectivity throughout Tamil Nadu.

The PM will also be flagging-off Tejas Express between Madurai and Chennai. The Tejas Express will provide direct and faster connectivity between Madurai and Chennai. Equipped with modern amenities, the Tejas Express will benefit a number of day time passengers in the section. This will be the second Tejas Express service, first being the one introduced between Mumbai to Karmali. Other projects that will be unveiled by the PM today are:

1. Laying of Foundation stone for the Restoration of Rail connectivity between Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi

Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi are major pilgrimages and tourist destinations in Tamil Nadu. Dhanushkodi railway station was destroyed during the 1964 Rameshwaram cyclone and have been lying abandoned since.

Restoration of the rail connectivity in the region will be a huge boost to the tourism sector and will benefit thousands of pilgrims visiting the area.

2. Laying of foundation stone for the Restoration of Pamban Bridge (Bridge across Pamban viaduct)

The Pamban Bridge provides rail link between the mainland and the island of Rameshwaram. The present bridge is 104 years old. The new bridge will replace the old one and will be built parallel to the present rail bridge. The bridge will enhance the tourism potential of Rameshwaram region.

The Prime Minister will also launch various road transport projects at Kanyakumari, through the unveiling of plaque.

3. Dedication to the Nation 2/4 Laning of Madurai- Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87

The section covers three districts in Tamil Nadu namely Madurai, Sivanganga and Ramanathapuram Flyovers at Marthandam junction and Parvathipuram junction of NH-47 in Kanyakumari district Four Laning of Panagudi to Kanyakumari section of NH-44.

4. Laying of Foundation Stone of four Laning of Madurai – Chettikulam Section of NH-785

Four Laning of Chettikulam-Natham Section of NH-785 Launch of Road Safety Park and Transport Museum in Kanyakumari. These road infrastructure projects will strengthen the road connectivity in various regions in Tamil Nadu. It will ensure a safe and fast journey for travellers.