IAF Air Strike: Pakistanis asks to remove Priyanka Chopra from UNICEF goodwill ambassador

Mar 4, 2019, 06:35 pm IST
A group of Pakistani citizens have registered a complaint to remove Bollywood actress from the post of UNICEF goodwill ambassador. Priyanka Chopra has praised the Indian Air Force for the air strike it done in Pakistan Soil. This tweet of Priyanka Chopra has ignited the wrath of Pakistanis.

The petition is drafted by a person named Ayesha K. which states: “War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction & death. As goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to stay neutral & peaceful but her tweet in favour of Indian armed forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise. She doesn’t deserve this title anymore”.

Another person named Rabia M. came forward drafting an online petition, saying: “Priyanka Chopra doesn’t deserve to be a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN.  More than 2000 Pakistanis have registered the complaint through Avaaz.org.

 

