Suriya’s next is a biopic on G.R.Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan

Suriya is set to do a big budget biopic in Tamil. The movie tentatively titled as ‘Suriya 38’ is said to be a biopic G.R.Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan and a retired captain of the Indian army. Sudha Kongara of ‘Irudhi Suttru’ fame will be directing the movie.

GR Gopinath is known as the pioneer of India’s low-cost flying. His Air Deccan was India’s first budget airline. ‘Suriya 38’, will be backed by the actor’s own banner 2D Entertainment. Guneet Monga, who recently bagged the prestigious Oscar for her critically-acclaimed documentary production, ‘Period. End of Sentence’, will also be making her entry to Kollywood with this movie.

Guneet’s Sikhya Entertainment will be joining hands with 2D Entertainment for the movie’s production. The movie has been in planning for nearly two years now but got postponed multiple times due to the actor’s busy schedule. Suriya is expected to start shooting for the movie soon after wrapping up the shoot of the KV Anand directorial, ‘Kaappaan’.