Latest NewsIndia

Arun Jaitley to release collection PM Modi’s speeches “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” Today

Mar 8, 2019, 05:59 am IST
Less than a minute

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will release a compilation of selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled as “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” on Friday.

Spanning five volumes, the books will be released in Hindi and English by Publications Division of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Each of these volumes is categorized in five segments, covering PM’s ideas on good governance making India competent and efficient; hailing bravehearts, annadata farmers and brilliant scientists; taking along the people on an inclusive path of growth and hope; and sharing the message of a resurgent India with international community.

Tags

Related Articles

UIDAI says not possible to identify bodies with biometrics

Nov 13, 2018, 01:48 pm IST
breastfeeds-baby

Living Angel! Lady Cop Breastfeeds Abandoned New Born Baby: Video

Jun 6, 2018, 09:31 am IST

Honey Singh is coming back; watch teaser

Dec 25, 2017, 01:50 pm IST
Flood-hit Kerala,

According to UN Report, This is the Huge Amount Needed to Rebuild Kerala After the Flood

Oct 26, 2018, 09:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close