Arun Jaitley to release collection PM Modi’s speeches “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” Today

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will release a compilation of selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled as “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” on Friday.

Spanning five volumes, the books will be released in Hindi and English by Publications Division of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Each of these volumes is categorized in five segments, covering PM’s ideas on good governance making India competent and efficient; hailing bravehearts, annadata farmers and brilliant scientists; taking along the people on an inclusive path of growth and hope; and sharing the message of a resurgent India with international community.