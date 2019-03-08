Jammu bus stand blast: Death toll rises to two

The death toll in Jammu bus stand grenade attack rises to two. A 32-year-old man, who was injured in a grenade attack at the bus stand in Jammu on Thursday, succumbed to injuries, raising the dead.

According to police, Mohammad Riyaz, a resident of Anantnag district’s Mattan village of Kashmir, died today while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu.

A teenager, Mohammad Sharik, from Uttarakhand was killed and 32 others injured when a powerful blast rocked the crowded general bus stand yesterday afternoon.

Within hours of the incident, police arrested the accused and said he was tasked by terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen to carry out the attack.