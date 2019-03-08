Latest NewsIndia

Jammu bus stand blast: Death toll rises to two

Mar 8, 2019, 07:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

The death toll in Jammu bus stand grenade attack rises to two. A 32-year-old man, who was injured in a grenade attack at the bus stand in Jammu on Thursday, succumbed to injuries, raising the dead.

According to police, Mohammad Riyaz, a resident of Anantnag district’s Mattan village of Kashmir, died today while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu.

A teenager, Mohammad Sharik, from Uttarakhand was killed and 32 others injured when a powerful blast rocked the crowded general bus stand yesterday afternoon.

Within hours of the incident, police arrested the accused and said he was tasked by terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen to carry out the attack.

Tags

Related Articles

Love Jihad Case : Court sends 22-year-old woman to hostel

Nov 2, 2017, 05:09 pm IST

Hyderabad seminary issues fatwa against “Manikya Malaraya Poovi….”song

Feb 15, 2018, 07:01 pm IST

Rafale deal: No one can question Modi’s honesty,For whom will he amass wealth? Who is there? asks Rajnath Singh

Feb 9, 2019, 11:37 pm IST

PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN : Indian Army Officer Completes the Toughest Challenge

Jul 3, 2018, 09:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close