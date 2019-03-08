Latest NewsIndia

Nirav Modi’s bungalow in Alibaug demolished with explosives

Mar 8, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi’s sea-facing bungalow in Maharashtra’s Alibaug, estimated Rs 100 crore was demolished with huge quantity of explosives on Friday.

The 33,000 square foot luxurious bungalow was illegally build, violated coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms and the state’s regulations as well, said authorities.

However, the foundation of the structure was so strong that the authorities had struggled to bring it down using heavy machinery, which would have taken months.

To speed up the process, they decided to demolish the building through a controlled explosion, using dynamite.

The demolition was done following a Bombay High Court order on a PIL filed by non-profit Shamburaje Kranti in 2009. The PIL demanded action against illegal bungalows, hotels and resorts violating the laws.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma will be celebrating Valentine’s Day 2018

Feb 9, 2018, 07:12 pm IST

A mob brutally assaulted a man suspecting him of being a child lifter in Malda

Jun 22, 2018, 07:20 pm IST
Bollywood

Bollywood Congratulates Supreme Court Over On Section 377 Verdict

Sep 6, 2018, 03:13 pm IST

Modi’s Israel Visit : India to buy two Phalcon Warning System from Israel

Jul 6, 2017, 07:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close