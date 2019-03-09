KMAT: Deadline for submitting application and details

The second KMAT examination for the admissions for MBA will be held on June 16. Justice Rajendra Babu Commission, the supervisory committee for admissions informed this. The first KMAT examination was held at February 16. The second examination will be controlled by Cochin University for Science and Technology (CUSAT).

The applications can be sent online up to 31 March. The application fee for general category is 1000 and for SC/ST is 750. Final year degree students and those waiting for results can apply.

For queries and further details contact – 0471- 2335133, 8547255133

Application must be send online – www.kmatkerala.in