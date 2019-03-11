Sivakarthikeyan to team up with National award winner

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has signed a new film with a national award-winning director. He will be teaming up with director Pandiraj for a new movie to be produced by Sun Pictures.

The official announcement was made through the production house’s Twitter handle. It was Pandiraj who introduced Sivakarthikeyan in cinema with his film ‘Marina’. Later, they also worked together in ‘Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga’.

Director Pandiraj is well known for his films like ‘Pasanga’, ‘Kathakali’ and ‘Kadaikutty Singam’. ‘Pasanga’, which was his debut film had won him a couple of National awards.