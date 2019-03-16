Latest NewsIndia

India ready to wait to get Masood Azhar listed under UN 1267 sanctions

Mar 16, 2019, 07:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that India will continue its efforts to get Jaishe E Mohammed leader Masood Azhar listed under UN 1267 sanctions. India is working with members of the United Nations Security Council for the listing of Azhar. And is confident that eventually Masood Azhar will be listed as a global

China has veoted the resolution France has put forwarded to declare Ashar as a  global terrorist.
The MEA said that India is willing to give China more time to work out issues with Pakistan in the listing of Masood Azhar. 14 of the 15 UN Security Council Members supporting India to list Azhar as a global terrorist under UN 1267 sanctions.

