ManMohan SIngh Presents Award to Arun Jaitley for implementing GST

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday presented the BusinessLine Changemaker Of The Year award to Union Minister Arun Jaitley for successfully introducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), giving the BJP an opportunity to heckle the Congress on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been facing the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ barb from Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with a political promise to junk the present Goods and Services Tax (GST). The charge said that GST bill was “badly conceived and terribly executed”.

When Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on behalf of the GST Council, stepped up to receive the award from Singh, it made for a rare and iconic moment, given that they come from two sides of the political aisle.

The award was shared by petitioners against Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, who managed to get a draconian law against same-sex relations quashed in a historic judgment last September.

By calling GST as “Gabbar Singh Tax”, party president Rahul Gandhi meant to say that it is as merciless on the people as the iconic villain played by late actor Amjad Khan from the 1975 classic Sholay.