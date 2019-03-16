Nun Rape Case: ” Will protest in public again”, says Nuns; Demands charge sheet against Bishop Franco

The Catholic nuns who protested in public against Bishop Franco Mullakkal said that they will again protest if the charge sheet is not filed on time.

Five nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus convent at Kuruvilangad in Kottayam who were frustrated with delays and living under pressure, on Saturday reached the Kottayam SP’s office to submit a petition seeking a speedy submission of the charge sheet in the Bishop Franco rape case.

Franco’s political and financial influence is putting pressure on the witnesses, said sister Anupama. Witnesses are being threatened and a lot of people are putting pressure on them. “If the preparation of charge sheet gets delayed, nuns will take the protest into streets”, said sister Anupama. Nuns have also demanded protection from the police.

Sister Lucy Vadakkethil had revealed that she is living her life like a prisoner in the diocese. Meantime, SP has promised the nuns that proper action will be taken immediately.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been accused of raping a 44-year-old nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016 and is currently out on bail.